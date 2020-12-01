WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health has declared an outbreak in a local long-term care facility after one positive case.

An outbreak has been declared at a Chatham-Kent long-term care facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

CK Public Health declared an outbreak at Riverview Gardens Tuesday after the one positive case. A news release said the staff member is in self-isolation and the health unit has notified and isolated staff and residents who may have been exposed to the individual.

"Riverview Gardens has implemented outbreak management protocols, and all residents and staff have been notified", said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health. “We are continuing to investigate and monitor the situation, and support the facility with education on infection prevention and control."

An outbreak is declared in a long-term care home when it meets Ministry of Health criteria, the release said. One case is enough to declare an outbreak.

There are currently 31 active cases of the virus in the region, Riverview Gardens is the only institutional outbreak.

CK Public health is reminding everyone to continue to follow public health advice to keep COVID-19 controlled in the community. More information is available on the public health website.