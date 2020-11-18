WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,139 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,873 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

1 case is a healthcare worker

9 cases are still under investigation

The health unit declared an outbreak at Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor on Tuesday, dismissing the entire school community.

There are three outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

There has also been an outbreak at a residence at the University of Windsor.

There is one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There have been 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More coming.