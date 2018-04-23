

Essex County OPP are asking for two witnesses after a fatal crash in Lakeshore to contact police.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday.

According to police a 65-year-old Lakeshore man died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Essex County Road 42 near Big Creek and left the roadway.

The vehicle hit the hydro pole and ended up submerged in Big Creek.

OPP say two women in a silver minivan or similar were at the collision scene moments after the crash, but left prior to speaking with police.

Provincial police believe these witnesses can assist in the collision investigation and are urged to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.