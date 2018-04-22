

Lakeshore, CTV Windsor





The driver of a vehicle that hit a hydro pole and ended up in Big Creek has died in hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore say the single vehicle collision happened around 9:25 Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Essex County Road 42 near Big Creek and left the roadway.

The vehicle hit the hydro pole and ended up submerged in Big Creek.

The Lakeshore Fire Department and Chatham Kent Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene.

One person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital by Windsor-Essex Emergency Medical Services.

Shortly after 1 p.m. police reported the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation team was called in and was expected to remain on scene for the next several hours to investigate the cause of the crash.

Essex County Road 42 between Gracey Sideroad and Highway 401 will remain closed until the investigation has been completed.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the investigating officer, Constable Lisa Whitelaw at 1-888-310-1122.