OPP seek suspects after wind turbines damaged in Lakeshore
OPP officers in Lakeshore are looking for tips from the public to help solve some damage caused to wind turbines in two separate locations.
The first incident was reported on April 4, sometime over the last month unknown individual(s) had damaged the transformer of the wind turbine.
The second incident was reported on April 12. Employees attended to the wind turbine site and observed damage caused to the base of the structure.
The incidents occurred to wind turbines in Lakeshore.
Police say the consequences of damaging wind turbines can go well beyond the financial impact.
Individuals are exposed to the risk of electric shock, fire, explosion, injury, and death.
Investigators are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity around wind turbine sites. Should you see suspicious activity around these sites please record as much information as possible and contact police.
9-1-1 can be used for crimes in progress and emergency situations. Non-emergent information can be relayed to Essex County OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122.
Alternatively, should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. Air National Guard member to be charged in leak of classified documents
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
Ahead of Telford testimony, Trudeau says they've discussed foreign interference 'many' times
Ahead of Friday testimony from his chief of staff on foreign election interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Katie Telford have talked about the issue 'many' times over the years.
No tsunami risk after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island
Officials say there is no tsunami risk after a moderate earthquake was detected off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
Canada's health minister calls mass exports of Ozempic to U.S. an 'outrageous' abuse
Canada's federal health minister says he's working with provinces to prevent the mass exportation of essential medications after thousands of doses of the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic were shipped from British Columbia to the United States.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
71 housing units damaged or destroyed by Vaughan, Ont., fire
A fire at a housing development in Vaughan on Wednesday has damaged or destroyed at least 71 units, CP24 has learned.
Longtime daytime personality Marilyn Denis announces end to 'The Marilyn Denis Show'
Daytime TV mainstay Marilyn Denis says her long-running series 'The Marilyn Denis Show' will end this June. The veteran broadcaster announced the news this morning on her CTV talk show after 34 years in daily daytime television.
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signalling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested, over $800K in cash, drugs seized: police
Guelph police say a loaded handgun and more than $860,000 in cash and drugs were seized after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking involving multiple police services in Ontario.
-
Province investing into new innovation arena at the University of Waterloo
The Ontario government is spending $7.5 million to help build a state-of-the-art Innovation arena at the University of Waterloo.
-
Kitchener woman fears for her safety after alleged hate-motivated incident
Members of Kitchener's Muslim community are raising concerns after someone allegedly pointed a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid Wednesday morning.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 10 different stations battle Huron County barn fire
Fire crews from 10 different stations are assisting with a barn fire north of Goderich.
-
Bike reported stolen found burning in ditch
Huron OPP are looking for information after a motorcycle reported missing was found burning in a ditch. The 2000 Honda CBR1100 Super Blackbird bike was reported stolen from Zurich, Ont. on Thursday morning.
-
City may redesign intersection upgrade over pedestrian safety
A busy intersection next to the campus of Western University may get extra attention from city engineers after safety concerns were raised about the mix of pedestrians and vehicles that criss-cross it each day.
Barrie
-
Skiers get in final run on slopes amid record-breaking temperatures
Skiers and snowboarders opted to ditch their snowsuits for more summer-like attire on the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort, with daytime highs reaching roughly 17 degrees above seasonal under sunny skies Thursday.
-
Barrie residents face rising rental rates as city ranks 7th most expensive in Canada
Barrie residents looking for a one-bedroom apartment may need to prepare themselves for higher rental rates this year.
-
Tick season begins: Tips to avoid tick bites and Lyme disease
The end of a cold, wet winter means the start of tick season across the region, and with it comes tips from health officials about how to protect against potential illness.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
-
Ottawa
-
Officials still looking into cause of last week's Ottawa LRT shutdown
More than a week after freezing rain halted service on Ottawa's LRT system, officials still don't know the root cause of the outage.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash at Manotick intersection
One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle struck them at a Manotick intersection Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa councillor: NCC 'unelected board of crazy people'
An Ottawa councillor is blasting the National Capital Commission amid what he described as a "hell of a fight" to reopen Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill.
Toronto
-
Snow could return to Ontario next week as province aims to smash temperature records
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
-
DeMar DeRozan's daughter goes viral for distractions during Toronto Raptors loss to Bulls
If you watched the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday night, you may have heard a jarring shriek every time the home team stepped to the free throw line.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lachine Hospital locked down after report of man with gun; police find no threat
Montreal police say the Lachine Hospital is in lockdown Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a gun in the area of the facility.
-
Pro-Russia hackers say they were behind Hydro-Quebec cyberattack
A pro-Russia hacker group has claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website Thursday morning. Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 11:00 a.m. Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.
-
Ready for a laugh? Montreal's Just for Laughs festival to the rescue with top comics
Just For Laughs Montreal (JFL) is primed to deliver big laughs, the festival's president Bruce Hills said, promising a "great roster of star power" in a press release issued on Thursday that announced a first slate of comedians.
Atlantic
-
Mobile health unit brings health-care from the clinic to the clients in Moncton, N.B.
A collaboration between Vitalité and Horizon health networks has expanded outreach programs in Moncton and Saint John.
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Homemade tazer, drugs seized and 2 charged in trafficking investigation: N.B. RCMP
A man and woman are facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges after police searched a home in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba making changes to deter people from using bear spray as weapon
The Manitoba government is making regulatory changes to the sale and purchase of bear spray after several violent incidents.
-
Winnipeg police searching for man who offered child candy
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a “suspicious” incident in Elmwood on Wednesday after a stranger attempted to give a 10-year-old child candy.
-
Three arrested in St. Theresa Point carjacking
Three people from St. Theresa Point First Nation are behind bars after a carjacking last weekend.
Calgary
-
Man injured in stabbing aboard Calgary Transit bus
Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday morning.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes in northeast Calgary, injuring multiple people
Calgary police say the driver of a stolen vehicle fled the scene after being involved in a crash on Thursday.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Kensington Safeway parking lot
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a double-shooting in northwest Calgary and confirm one of the victims was found dead downtown.
Edmonton
-
Stabbing at south Edmonton bus stop 'random,' attacker still at large: police
A man was 'sitting by himself at a bus stop enjoying his morning coffee' when he was stabbed by a stranger in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning, Edmonton Police Service says.
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
Water quality advisory continues for lake west of Edmonton after sewage spill
A water quality advisory issued by Alberta Health Services for Big Lake is still in effect.
Vancouver
-
Surrey transit hubs see increased police presence amid spike in violence
Police are now stepping up patrols at transit hubs in Surrey after a series of violent attacks on buses and SkyTrain.
-
Former Vancouver councillor, LGBTQ2S+ advocate Alan Herbert dies at 78
A former Vancouver politician has died at age 78 after living with HIV for decades and battling Parkinson’s disease.
-
B.C. Court of Appeal quashes conviction of babysitter in toddler's drowning
An appeal court has quashed the conviction of a British Columbia woman in the drowning death of a toddler she was babysitting, saying the original outcome was “the product of a miscarriage of justice.”