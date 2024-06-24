OPP search for missing swimmer in Leamington

Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.

Police received a report that a swimmer entered the water near the Leamington docks, began to struggle and did not resurface around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Leamington fire truck at the docks in Leamington, Ont., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook)

Searchers with the OPP, the Canadian Coast Guard, Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and a civilian marine tow service were unable to locate the individual.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will attend the scene to assist search efforts.

Police say they will provide updates when available.