WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP search for missing swimmer in Leamington

    Colchester Guardian search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook) Colchester Guardian search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook)
    Share

    Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.

    Police received a report that a swimmer entered the water near the Leamington docks, began to struggle and did not resurface around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

    Leamington fire truck at the docks in Leamington, Ont., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook)

    Searchers with the OPP, the Canadian Coast Guard, Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and a civilian marine tow service were unable to locate the individual.

    The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will attend the scene to assist search efforts.

    Police say they will provide updates when available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News