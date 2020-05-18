LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have recovered the body of an Amherstburg man who went missing while swimming in Wellington County on Sunday.

John Daniel Howell, 20, was swimming at the Elora Gorge of the Grand River Conservation Authority Sunday afternoon when he went under the water and did not resurface.

Emergency crews were called in and searched the area however, he was not located.

At that time the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called into assist with the search.

On Monday it was announced that Howell’s body had been found.

Police are expected to provide updates on the investigation as information becomes available.