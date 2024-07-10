OPP issues public warning about fake crypto currency investments
The OPP Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team has released a public warning, reminding to stay vigilant around crypto currency investments.
The team is currently part of an investment scam investigation that has led to victims losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
If you are an active crypto currency investor, police says to avoid the following websites:
www[.]How2Crypto[.]com
www[.]How2Crypto[.]net
The OPP said to protect yourself, be aware that once you send your crypto, it’s gone, government agencies do not accept crypto currencies, and ask questions and do your research before sending anyone your crypto.
If you or someone you know has dealt with the fraudulent websites, you are asked to contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or at antifraudcentre.ca.
