Ontario Provincial Police are using an incident from last week as a good reminder to always wear flotation devices when out on a boat.

OPP along with the U.S. coast guard assisted in the rescue of a sail boat operator in Lake St. Clair last Thursday after they went overboard without a life jacket.

Three passengers on the boat called 911 after the operator went overboard and they couldn’t get the boat under control.

OPP officers located the vessel and got it under control with the coast guard found the operator in the water who had been treading water for 30 minutes.

The operator was uninjured.

The OPP would like to remind all boaters to always wear a personal flotation device and take all necessary safety precautions.