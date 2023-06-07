OPP investigating $50,000 jewelry theft

OPP are investigating the theft of $50,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Tecumseh.

Around 10 p.m. on May 20, police say someone entered a home on Northfield Way and took the jewelry.

Police are hoping the public may be able to identify a vehicle and person believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).