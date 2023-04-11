OPP investigate collision involving motorcycle in Kingsville

Essex County OPP is investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Kingsville.

Police responded to the crash around 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 34 East in Kingsville.

A photo from the crash show the white SUV had sustained some damage to the side of the vehicle.

OPP issued a traffic advisory asking drivers to avoid the area as they may meet detours as officers investigate.