CHATHAM-KENT -- Provincial police have released the identity of a 37-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police say a vehicle travelling west on Highway 401 at Chatham left the road and came to rest along a tree line on the north side of the highway about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Anna Doto of Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The west lanes of Highway 401 were closed for about seven hours while police investigated.