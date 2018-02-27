

Essex County OPP have released the identity of a 41-year-old Leamington woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Lora Perciballi died after her vehicle was involved in a collision on Talbot Road Eats shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Talbot Road East between Essex County Road 37 and Mersea Road 21 was closed for approximately eight hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators completed their investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available.

An obituary posted on the Reid Funeral Home website in Leamington says visitation will be on Thursday from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Michael's Church, 29 Elliott Street in Leamington.