A late night crash in Leamington has left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

The two vehicle crash happened around 11 p.m. on Talbot Road East just east of Essex County Road 37.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Talbot Road was closed between County Road 37 and Mersea Road 21 while police conducted an investigation.