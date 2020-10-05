WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Tecumseh.

Marie Levesque, 84, of Essex died following a two-vehicle collision on Friday, Oct. 2 around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle on Manning Road, north of Highway 401.

The driver of the other involved vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Manning Road was closed for several hours for the completion of the investigation.

