WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person has been arrested and another was taken to hospital after an alleged assault with an edged weapon in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Puce Road on Monday around 1 p.m.

Police say one adult has been transported to an area hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained by “an edged weapon.” Another adult is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

