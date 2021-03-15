WINDSOR, ONT. -- A hit and run incident where the driver crashed into a parked car and fled the scene has led police to the arrest of an arson suspect.

Police say one person has been charged after officers responded to the 3100 block of Forest Glade Drive on Saturday around 2:30 am. for a report of a collision.

Police say they were told a man driving a blue Ford sedan hit a parked vehicle and took off.

Officers obtained a description of the vehicle and while searching the area found the vehicle in flames.

Police say the suspect had already fled the area.

Around 3:20 a.m. he was located and arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation continued and officers saw flames in the 9600 block of Midfield Crescent from a house fire.

There were no injuries reported, as the residents were alerted to the fire and evacuated thanks to working smoke alarms.

Fire investigators determined the blaze began at a shed and spread to the house with total damage set at $500,000.

Through investigation police determined the suspect already in custody would also be arrested for the house fire.

Walpole Island man, EJ Myers, 32, is facing the charges of: arson – motor vehicle, arson – disregard for human life and failing to remain at a collision scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.