LASALLE, ONT. -- Jennifer E. Jones, of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, has been nominated to become Rotary International’s president for the 2022-23 term.

A “groundbreaking” nomination that will make her the first woman president in the organization’s 115-year history.

“The opportunity for us to be an ambassador not only of our beautiful City of Windsor and Essex County, but also for our country,” Jones said. “This is certainly something that I don’t take lightly and something we will do our country proud.”

Jones will officially become president-nominee at 11:59 P.M. Thursday if no other candidates challenge her.

Jones is the founder and president of Media Street Productions Inc. in Windsor and has served as chair of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce as well as chair of the University of Windsor Board of Governors.

She is currently a Rotary Foundation trustee and has been a member since 1997.