WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is putting $2.2 million towards addressing critical upgrades, repairs and maintenance in two Windsor hospitals.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton and Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls made the announcement Monday.

Windsor Regional Hospital will receive $1,168,227 and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will receive $1,033,075.

“This HIRF allocation for Windsor Regional Hospital provides us additional financial resources to complete necessary upgrades to some of our aging infrastructure,” says David Musyj, president and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Officials say the funding will help hospitals maintain their infrastructure and ensure a safe and comfortable environment for patients.

“These types of key investments will support our front-line employees in their continued delivery of excellent care to their patients,” says Janice Kaffer, president and CEO at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

The funding will be used to complete important projects, including:

Generator upgrades as well as roof and elevator repairs at Windsor Regional

Work to the fire suppression systems, window replacement, building automation system upgrades and elevator repairs at Hotel-Dieu Grace

“Our frontline healthcare workers have been superheroes during this pandemic,” said McNaughton. “I am proud that our government is continuing to invest in critical infrastructure to support the men and women who save lives every day. We are all grateful for their service.”

The investment is part of a provincial plan to spend $175 million across 129 Ontario hospitals through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.