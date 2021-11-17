Ontario updates auto strategy to focus on electric vehicle, battery production

Windsor, Ont. -

The Ontario government has released phase two of its ‘Driving Prosperity’ auto strategy to create a domestic battery ecosystem and position Ontario as a leading electric vehicle production hub.

At a news conference in Guelph Wednesday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said phase two of the plan will respond to growing global demand for EVs by supporting domestic parts producers and building a new EV supply chain, from the mining and refining of raw materials to the assembly of batteries and vehicles.

The plan calls for 400,000 built-in-Ontario EVs by 2030.

“Our government has a plan to unleash Ontario’s economic potential as we build up home-grown supply chains for electric vehicles and battery manufacturing,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This plan makes clear that Ontario is a world-leading partner in creating the best vehicles with the best labour force and clean energy. With this next phase of Driving Prosperity, we’re telling the world: we want your businesses!”

The updated strategy has four main objectives:

Reposition vehicle and parts production for the car of the future through new automaker mandates for hybrid and battery EVs, attract a new battery assembly plant and increase exports of Ontario-made auto parts and innovations

Establish and support an electric battery supply chain ecosystem that connects Northern Ontario’s mineral wealth with the manufacturing strength of Southern Ontario

Innovate in every stage of development from creation, to design, to adoption of new products and services

Invest in Ontario's auto workers by equipping them with the skills they need to secure rewarding, high-paying jobs in the auto sector and across the broader supply chain.

More details to come.