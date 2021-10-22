Ontario releases long-term COVID-19 reopening plan: What it means for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex restaurants, gyms and Caesars Windsor will be free from capacity limits with fully vaccinated patrons on Monday when Ontario transitions out of Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan.
Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Ontario’s plan to safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term at a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Capacity restrictions for restaurants, gyms and casinos in Ontario will be lifted on Monday effective October 25, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Proof of vaccination of COVID-19 is required for eligible residents.
Acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said earlier this week they will be following the provincial plan and helping explain the changes to residents and businesses.
“We try to provide the best possible guidance that we can related to the location situation to the people of Windsor-Essex as well,” said Nesathurai.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released it’s local epidemiological summary on Thursday, showing improvement in key indicators.
Key dates for Ontario’s reopening plan:
Oct. 25, 2021
Effective Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., Ontario will lift capacity limits in the vast majority of settings where proof of vaccination are required, such as restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments; indoor areas of sports and recreational facilities such as gyms and where personal physical fitness trainers provide instruction; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and indoor meeting and event spaces. Limits will also be lifted in certain outdoor settings.
At this time, the government will also allow other settings to lift capacity limits and physical distancing requirements if they choose to require proof of vaccination, including:
- Personal care services (e.g., barber shops, salons, body art);
- Indoor areas of museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions;
- Indoor areas of amusement parks;
- Indoor areas of fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals;
- Indoor tour and guide services;
- Boat tours;
- Indoor areas of marinas and boating clubs;
- Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities;
- Open house events provided by real estate agencies; and
- Indoor areas of photography studios and services.
Locations where a wedding, funeral or religious service, rite or ceremony takes place may also implement proof of vaccination requirements for services, rites, or ceremonies at the location.
This will not apply to settings where people receive medical care, food from grocery stores and medical supplies. In addition, the government intends to allow for greater capacity at organized public events such as Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades with more details coming in the near future.
Nov. 15, 2021
The government intends to lift capacity limits in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including food or drink establishments with dance facilities (e.g., night clubs, wedding receptions in meeting/event spaces where there is dancing); strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs.
Jan. 17, 2022
In the absence of concerning trends in public health and health care following the winter holiday months and after students returned to in-class learning, the province intends to begin gradually lifting capacity limits in settings where proof of vaccination is not required. The Chief Medical Officer of Health will also lift CMOH directives as appropriate.
Proof of vaccination requirements may also begin to be gradually lifted at this time, including for restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, facilities used for sports and recreational facilities and casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.
Feb. 7, 2022
The government intends to lift proof of vaccination requirements in high-risk settings, including night clubs, strip clubs, and bathhouses and sex clubs.
March 28, 2022
The province says at this time, it is intended that remaining public health and workplace safety measures will be lifted, including wearing face coverings in indoor public settings. Recommendations may be released for specific settings, if appropriate.
In addition, the provincial requirement for proof of vaccination will be lifted for all remaining settings, including meeting and event spaces, sporting events, concerts, theatres and cinemas, racing venues and commercial and film productions with studio audiences.
To manage COVID-19 over the long-term, local and regional responses by public health units will be deployed based on local context and conditions.
‘LONG TIME COMING’
Windsor’s Turbo Espresso Bar owner Renaldo Agostino says he’s happy to finally see capacity limits removed.
“It think it’s been a long time coming and we’re really excited to see it happen and I think society’s really happy to see the end of the tunnel when it comes to COVID,”says Agostino.
He hopes it’s a sign that the pandemic is almost over.
“Knock on wood, this is the last of almost a two-year journey that we are glad is over,” he says.
Agostino adds the continual changes in restrictions has been hard on local businesses.
“It’s been ups and downs, it’s been heartache and loss, it’s been joy it’s been celebration, back to heartache again,” says Agostino.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
Alec Baldwin says death of cinematographer was a 'tragic accident'
Alec Baldwin said Friday that the killing of a cinematographer who died after Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set was a 'tragic accident,' as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director.
Workers who resist vaccine mandates may not be eligible for EI, according to feds
Workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits, according to updated guidelines from the federal government.
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
What are prop guns and how are they dangerous? Alec Baldwin incident raises concerns
Firearms experts say it is rare for someone to be killed from a prop gun while filming a movie or TV show, as a weapons master or armorer is mandated to be on set to ensure everyone's safety, in addition to providing rigorous training and gun handling to actors beforehand.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Not the time to 'freely go wherever,' says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Canadians should carefully weigh any future decisions on taking foreign trips even though the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking them to avoid non-essential travel, health officials cautioned Friday.
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Kitchener
-
Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph
A man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete was arrested and charged by Guelph police early Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Waterloo Region adds nine COVID-19 cases; only one outbreak remains active
Waterloo Region logged nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday as health officials report only one outbreak remains active in the community.
London
-
LHSC losing 84 employees as vaccine mandate takes effect
The London Health Sciences Centre says more than 99 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated, but 84 employees are being let go due to the mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Cases climb again as MLHU reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total since the beginning of the month, but no new deaths.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
Barrie
-
Where to find a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka next week
For those looking to get their first or second dose, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit is opening multiple COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics across the region next week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Bradford man faces nearly a dozen child pornography charges
A 36-year-old Bradford man is accused of a number of child pornography charges, according to South Simcoe Police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
LIST
LIST | What Ontario businesses will be able to open at full capacity on Monday?
As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the following businesses will be able to reopen without physical distancing required.
-
Workers who resist vaccine mandates may not be eligible for EI, according to feds
Workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits, according to updated guidelines from the federal government.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in a week.
-
Shopify engages private firm to support search for executive reported missing in Ottawa
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
-
LIST
LIST | What Ontario businesses will be able to open at full capacity on Monday?
As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the following businesses will be able to reopen without physical distancing required.
Montreal
-
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
-
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
Hand-washing, no yelling 'trick-or-treat': Quebec offers up pandemic Halloween rules
Quebec kids are being asked not to yell 'trick-or-treat' as they go door-to-door for candy and to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer handy this Halloween.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 106th death related to COVID-19; 40 new infections Friday
New Brunswick is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the province to 106.
-
Two men arrested, warrant issued for third man, in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men and issued an arrest warrant for a third man in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
-
Nova Scotia reports 23 new cases, active count drops to 160
Nova Scotia is reporting 23 new cases and 26 recoveries of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the active count to 160.
Winnipeg
-
Chief of Manitoba First Nation charged with sexual assault, child luring
The chief of a Manitoba First Nation has been charged with sexual assault and child luring, RCMP announced on Friday.
-
Three dead, baby seriously injured in head-on crash near Manitoba First Nation
Three people are dead and six people, including a baby, are seriously injured following a head-on crash just south of Berens River First Nation in Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no new deaths
Manitoba has identified 130 new cases of COVID-19, though no new deaths have been reported.
Calgary
-
Purple Perk sees food handling permit suspended over COVID-19 pandemic violations
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has suspended the food handling permit for a Calgary cafe it says violated COVID-19 safety regulations.
-
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
-
Coun. Sean Chu defies calls to step down despite outrage over admitted sexual contact with teenage girl
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Part of 95 Street closed for police response
A few blocks of 95 Street are closed to the public as police respond to a weapons complaint.
-
'Pure greed': Man sentenced to 9 years for Edmonton bank explosions, robbery
“Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned, and executed with precision,” Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Tamara Friesen ruled.
-
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
Vancouver
-
Price of travel insurance expected to go down as federal advisory lifts
The federal government has lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel and with the change, the price of insurance is expected to drop.
-
Appeal for B.C. woman convicted in 8-year-old daughter's death dismissed
The appeal of a B.C. mother convicted of second-degree murder in the death of an eight-year-old girl has been dismissed.
-
Union announces plans for job action against LifeLabs; first steps beginning this weekend
Hundreds of union members working for LifeLabs in B.C. will begin job action this weekend, their representation said Friday.