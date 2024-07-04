Ontario investing in Windsor-Tecumseh Seniors Active Living Centres

The Town of Tecumseh will receive almost $76,000 in funding to expand seniors’ programs.

The Ontario government announced an investment of $51,137 to the Tecumseh Senior Active Living Centre (SALC) and Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, announced an additional Seniors Community Grant worth $15,000.

“Senior community programming has been a vital service in Tecumseh for decades,” said Dowie. “Our government is proud to continue to support the Town of Tecumseh’s services, activities, and programs that keep our seniors connected all year long.”

The Seniors Community Grants Program is provincial funding that gives up to $25,000 per project for local programs, services, and events, giving seniors more opportunity for social inclusion, volunteerism, and community engagement.

“We are thrilled to see these significant investments into our senior programming with funding for the Tecumseh’s Senior Active Living Centre and through the Seniors Community Grant Program,” said Gary McNamara, Tecumseh mayor. “The funding boosts will enable us to expand our programs and reach even more seniors in Tecumseh, ensuring they have the support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

The funding was announced to commemorate Seniors Month, which is celebrated in June.