TORONTO -- Ontario's Catholic teachers will be in a legal strike position on Dec. 21.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it received a "no board" report today, which starts a 17-day countdown to a legal strike position.

The union requested the report on Friday -- after a conciliator assisted with a day of contract talks with the government -- and the union said there was little prospect for further progress.

OECTA president Liz Stuart says Catholic teachers don't have plans yet for strike action, but this should serve as a wake-up call for the government.