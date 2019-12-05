Ontario Catholic teachers announce date for legal strike position
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 9:36AM EST
Lockers in a school hallway. (Shutterstock)
TORONTO -- Ontario's Catholic teachers will be in a legal strike position on Dec. 21.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it received a "no board" report today, which starts a 17-day countdown to a legal strike position.
The union requested the report on Friday -- after a conciliator assisted with a day of contract talks with the government -- and the union said there was little prospect for further progress.
OECTA president Liz Stuart says Catholic teachers don't have plans yet for strike action, but this should serve as a wake-up call for the government.