Online voting for Chatham-Kent municipal election starts Monday

Internet voting for the municipal election kicked off in Chatham-Kent Monday with residents able to cast their ballots online.

Online voting for municipal and school board representatives started at 10 a.m. and residents will have until Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. to vote by electronic ballot.

To vote online, visit the Chatham-Kent election website. You will need your elector ID which can be found on your voter card and an email address.

Municipal libraries will also offer internet voting stations for those who don’t have internet or computer access. Visitors can use the stations during regular library hours.

Residents with any voting issues or questions can call between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or email ckelection@chatham-kent.ca.

Chatham-Kent will hold advance polls Oct. 13, 14, 15. Times and locations can also be found online.

Election Day is Oct. 24, polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.