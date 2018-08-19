

If you plan to vote in this fall’s municipal election, a check online will ensure you are eligible.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says voters can now use voterlookup.ca to see if they are on the registered list and to make sure the information there is accurate.

“We want to make sure everyone eligible to vote is able to do so easily and efficiently,” said Chatham-Kent Election Co-ordinator Lucas Chambers.

“It is especially important for anyone who has recently moved within the municipality (changed address, one ward to another etc.), or is new to the area so they receive a voter’s card for their new location. The card allows the electors to utilize the internet voting, and makes in-person voting (both advance and on Election Day) a much smoother process.”

When visiting the site, residents will be asked to supply their name and birthdate as well as their residence. The site visitor can update address and name information at that time to ensure a correct voter’s card is issued.

The site is owned and managed by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC), responsible for identifying all potential municipal, school board and District Social Services Administration Board electors.

The election will be held on Oct. 22.