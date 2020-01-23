WINDSOR --

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle on Highway 3 in Cottam.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at Highway 3 and County Road 27 around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

OPP say Highway 3 is shut down in both directions between Marsh Rd and County Rd 27 for the investigation.

The lone driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.