One person in serious condition following crash involving pedestrian
Emergency personnel on scene of a crash on Wyandotte Street East near St. Luke Road on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 11:33AM EST
A serious crash near Ford City has left one person in critical condition.
Three people were taken to hospital following the two-vehicle crash, also involving a pedestrian, on Wyandotte street East near St. Luke Road. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Windsor police say the pedestrian and one of the drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the other driver is in critical condition.
The road was closed for some time Friday night as Windsor police investigated the collision.