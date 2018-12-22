

CTV Windsor





A serious crash near Ford City has left one person in critical condition.

Three people were taken to hospital following the two-vehicle crash, also involving a pedestrian, on Wyandotte street East near St. Luke Road. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Windsor police say the pedestrian and one of the drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the other driver is in critical condition.

The road was closed for some time Friday night as Windsor police investigated the collision.