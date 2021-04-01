WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington firefighters battled a blaze at a Leamington restaurant on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Paula’s Fish Place in the 800 block of Point Pelee Drive around 6 a.m.

Fire Chief Andrew Baird said the building was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Braid said the fire started in the back of the building, and the structure is now a total loss.

As well as a restaurant, there were two unoccupied apartment units on the second floor.

There is no cause or estimate of damage at this piont.

Baird said the business was closed and recently sold.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Point Pelee Drive between Ellis Street and Mersea Road 12. The roadway is currently closed.