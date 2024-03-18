One person arrested in St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program
Windsor police arrested one driver during a St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative on Sunday. Officers set up check points at five locations through Windsor and Amherstburg to ensure drivers didn’t get behind the wheel while impaired.
Here are the results:
- 817 vehicles checked
- 38 roadside tests administered
- 1 arrest for impaired driving
This week is MADD Canada’s National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, a campaign aimed at making local roads the safest in the world.
Police are reminding everyone to never drive a vehicle if you’re impaired. If you’re planning to consume alcohol or drugs, have a designated driver, take public transportation, or spend the night.
If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911 immediately.
