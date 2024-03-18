WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One person arrested in St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program for St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) The Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program for St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police arrested one driver during a St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative on Sunday. Officers set up check points at five locations through Windsor and Amherstburg to ensure drivers didn’t get behind the wheel while impaired.

    Here are the results:

    • 817 vehicles checked
    • 38 roadside tests administered
    • 1 arrest for impaired driving

    This week is MADD Canada’s National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, a campaign aimed at making local roads the safest in the world.

    Police are reminding everyone to never drive a vehicle if you’re impaired. If you’re planning to consume alcohol or drugs, have a designated driver, take public transportation, or spend the night.

    If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911 immediately.

