One person arrested following investigation in Essex

Essex County OPP and Windsor Police Service on scene of an active investigation in Essex, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Essex County OPP and Windsor Police Service on scene of an active investigation in Essex, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver