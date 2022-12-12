Murder victim laid to rest, police continue to search for suspect

Family and friends gathered Monday for the funeral of Daniel Squalls.

The 24-year-old was killed Nov. 28 after being shot in an incident on Hanna Street East near Parent Avenue.

In his obituary, Squalls is described as a kind, empathetic and generous man.

His mother, Tylina Squalls previously told CTV News her son leaves behind a girlfriend and two children they were raising together.

Two Windsor police cruisers assisted the funeral home Monday by blocking traffic on Dougall Avenue so the lengthy funeral procession could travel to the cemetery in a group.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Squalls family with funeral costs.

Meanwhile, Windsor police continue to search for Malique Calloo, 26, who is wanted for first degree murder.

Authorities have already laid a charge of first degree murder against Hussein Al Hawayi, 25, in connection with Squalls’ death.

Anyone with information about Calloo’s location is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.