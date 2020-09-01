WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

The region has had a total of 2,533 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2371 people who have recovered.

WECHU says six new cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, one is from a retirement home, four are still under investigation and one is unknown.

The health unit says there are 90 active cases in Windsor-Essex.Eighteen people with the virus are in the hospital and two are in the ICU.

There is one retirement home is in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 19 residents and six staff members who have tested positive.

One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

There have been 72 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.