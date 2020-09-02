WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued non-compliance violations to four businesses.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the four commercial establishments were not following the mandatory face mask order.

"Our tobacco and vaping enforcement officers have given the establishments plenty of education and time to comply and so after continuing to monitor them and seeing repeated offences, the notice of violations was the next step," says Marentette. "We will continue to monitor the establishments and if needed charges will be the next step."

WECHU is not releasing the names of the businesses.

The health unit’s enforcement officers have conducted 123 inspections over the past two weeks related to masks and not physically distancing on patios.