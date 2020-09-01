WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has updated its website with two new possible COVID-19 exposures at businesses in the region.

The health unit lists Xaco Taco restaurant on Cabana Road for the dates of Aug. 24 and 25 and a second case at Xanadu Health Club on Aug.22, 23, 24, 27, 29 and 30.

“We have been advised by the Windsor Essex Health Unit that a second person has contracted COVID-19 elsewhere, but has worked out in our facility,” David Schild, Xanadu owner, told CTV News. “Upon receiving the call we were disappointed to learn that WECHU cannot reveal the identity of the individual due to ’confidentiality rules’ so we are unable to use our extensive surveillance systems to contact trace.”

The gym has opted to close its doors for two weeks effective immediately until Sept. 15 in order for the facility to self-quarantine “for the safety of our staff and members.” Schild said the health club was made aware that the member attended Xanadu and did not do any cardio or attend any of the FYRE studio classes.

WECHU’s website now lists public locations where a person with a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there has been a risk of exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The health unit website says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk” however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the listed locations to self-monitor for 14 days from the date of exposure.