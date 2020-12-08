WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says another person has died and there are 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A woman in her 70s is the latest person in the region to die related to the virus, according to WECHU. She was a member of the community.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 84. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,111 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,536 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

11 are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 are healthcare workers

1 is an agri-farm worker

43 are under investigation

There are 20 outbreaks in the region, including a new outbreak at General Brock Public School.

More coming.