One new death, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says another person has died and there are 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
A woman in her 70s is the latest person in the region to die related to the virus, according to WECHU. She was a member of the community.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 84. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,111 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,536 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 11 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 are healthcare workers
- 1 is an agri-farm worker
- 43 are under investigation
There are 20 outbreaks in the region, including a new outbreak at General Brock Public School.
