WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has reported 30 healthcare workers and 14 patients have confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the investigation into the outbreak continues.

An additional 10 cases have been reported at the hospital from Sunday as it continues “prevalence testing” and swabbing all staff and rehab patients.

HDGH is now reporting all positive results although they may or may not be related to the outbreak as “it is difficult to categorically assign these positive results to the outbreak.

“At the conclusion of the outbreak and when we have completed the investigation, we will make any needed adjustments to the results allocated to the outbreak and those associated with community spread,” an update from HDGH said.

As of Tuesday, HDGH will start readmitting patient on 2N in Emara to support system flow.

The hospital continues to pause all admissions to all other inpatient units excluding mental health. The decision is assessed every day and all other restrictions implemented are in place.