WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is only one new COVID-19 case in the region.

As of Wednesday, the region has had a total of 2,450 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2276 people who have recovered.

Health unit officials say the new case is a member of the community who acquired COVID-19 through community transmission.

There are four workplaces experiencing outbreaks, including one manufacturing facility in Windsor, two agriculture facilities in Leamington and one agricultural facility in Kingsville.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has four residents and one staff member who have tested positive. Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff members with COVID-19.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.