The trial of a Windsor doctor resumed Tuesday with two physicians taking the stand, both of whom disputed what the other said.

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

Bassam El-Tatari, 45, is charged with six counts of sexual assault.

The six alleged victims testified the doctor either made inappropriate comments, hugged them after each visit or touched them in a sexual manner during pelvic or breast exams.

On Tuesday, the Crown concluded its case by calling Dr. Irene Cohen, who testified El-Tatari crossed the "boundary" of a physician's practice when he did an internal exam and asked one alleged victim to squeeze his fingers, commonly known as a "keegle."

But when the defence started its case, Dr. Ann Kimber-Spence testified having a patient do a "keegle" exercise is a normal practice to ask of a woman to measure her overall pelvic health.

The trial continues on Wednesday.