WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Health unit officials say 21 new cases are workers in the agri-farm sector, three are from a retirement home and one is under investigation.

The region has had a total of 2,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2266 people who have recovered.

There are four workplaces experiencing outbreaks, including one manufacturing facility in Windsor, two agriculture facilities in Leamington and one agricultural facility in Kingsville.

The new cases on Tuesday are close contacts of one of the farms in outbreak status.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has four residents and one staff member who have tested positive. Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff members with COVID-19.

“We have two retirement homes in outbreak and the cases announced today are from one of those homes,” says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

