

CTV Windsor





Eight finalists from the Miss Universe Canada Western Ontario Pageant are advancing to the national show in Toronto.

Sixteen women competed in evening gown, swim suit and Question and Answer categories at Saturday’s show at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor.

Cierra Bray, Kallie Szarka, Karol Lopez Penagos, Nicolette Santilli, Sara Pizzicaroli, Tasha Toulouse, Taylor Galvano, and Tessa Johnston made the cut.

The finalists will join dozens of other delegates from across Canada to compete for the title of Miss Universe Canada on Aug. 18.