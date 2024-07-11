'One day longer, one day stronger': LCBO union leader visits Windsor

The union president representing 9,000 LCBO workers across Ontario hit the picket line in Windsor on Thursday.

"One day longer, one day stronger," chanted JP Hornick, Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) President.

In front of a crowd of hundreds holding signs, while drivers honked their horns in support as they drove by, she spoke into a microphone at LCBO on Howard Ave.

Protesters stand with signs and flags on the picket line in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

"We just want it to remain public as much as possible,” she said. “We want to make sure that as much of that revenue stays in the public purse as possible."

The LCBO brings in an estimated $2.5 billion in revenue to support public healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Earlier this week, OPSEU accused the Premier of attempting to undermine the negotiating process by launching a searchable map of where alcohol can be purchased during the strike.

"We've been looking for maps for things like access to family doctors, access to supports for families with kids with autism," argued Hornick. "How about a map of schools that need repair? We need him to concentrate his energy on those types of issues."

"It's important that we support our local breweries. They need shelf space. They need places to sell their product. And right now, there's very little for them," Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie told CTV News Windsor on Thursday.

Hornick adds the union does not oppose the expansion of alcohol sales.

Woman stands with a sign stating the LCBO provides $2.5 billion in revenue for public services in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

"We've got 70 per cent of the workers in the LCBO stores that are casual," she said. "That means that they don't have any guaranteed hours."

Hornick said the Ford government’s time would be better spent creating maps for more urgent issues.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he feels strongly that a deal can be reached, despite the fact that the two sides are not currently at the table.

“We didn’t walk away from the table," Ford said. "OPSEU walked away from the table, didn’t even look at the proposal. The workers need to look at the proposal."

Hornick tells CTV News the province’s latest offer was posted to the union's website. Thousands of members participated in an online town hall meeting to discuss the details.

"We walked through what we had proposed," said Hornick. "We walked through the key sticking points and issues. And, you know, it's clear that there is a lot of solidarity within these workers."

No new talks are scheduled at this time.

Protesters stand with Unifor flags in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)