OLG issues gaming revenue payment to Windsor and Chatham

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) made second quarter payments to Windsor and Chatham.

From July 1 – Sept.30, the revenue to the City of Windsor totals $2,401,974 for hosting Caesars Windsor.

So far, during OLG’s fiscal year April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, Windsor has received $5,454,233. Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $97,772,007.

Chatham-Kent has received $881,071. Since the gaming site opened in April 2001, Chatham-Kent has received $18,680,536.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

“As it has for decades in Ontario, land-based gaming continues to serve as a source of good local jobs and generates vital economic activity in the communities that host gaming sites,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “From helping build neighbourhood parks to supporting community programs, proceeds received through the Municipality Contribution Agreement with OLG help make municipalities all across the province better places to live and work.”

Since 1994, host communities have received more than $2.1 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.

Payments to host communities are part of OLG’s commitment to Ontario, which includes reinvesting 100 per cent of OLG’s profits back into the province.

Over the past eight years, service providers have invested more than $2.2 billion in private sector capital investment across the province.