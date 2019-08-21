

CTV Windsor





A business owner in Olde Riverside is fed up after suffering a seventh instance of vandalism in seven years.

Saskia Scott owns Sweet Revenge Bake Shop on Wyandotte Street East and Thompson Boulevard and took to Facebook to vent after seeing the front door smashed again on Tuesday morning.

Scott says the most recent attempted break-in happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday but, fortunately, the culprit wasn’t able to enter the building because of previous measures taken.

In previous years, the bake shop has seen cash taken along with innocuous items like plastic forks and boxes.

Scott says each time an incident has happened security has been stepped up at the business including the addition of stronger glass, metal bars and the removal of cash from the register.