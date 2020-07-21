WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 35 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

The health unit says nine cases are in the community, eight cases are in the agri-farm sector, three are healthcare workers and 15 are still under investigation.

There have been 2,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1311 people who have recovered.There are eight people in hospital.

The number of deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex remains at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are eight workplaces experiencing outbreaks - one manufacturing facility in Windsor, one manufacturing facility in Leamington, four agricultural facilities in Kingsville and two agricultural facilities in Leamington.

There are currently two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lakes and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

