WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP officers are reminding all off-road vehicle users to obey applicable laws and safety precautions on Pelee Island.

In accordance with the Off-Road Vehicle Act, municipalities must have a by-law permitting certain All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) use on roadways.

The Township of Pelee also has a by-law permitting on-road ATV/ORV use as outlined in the Corporation of the Township of Pelee by-law 2015-25.

More information can be found on the township’s website.

“Being on private property, without permission from the property owner, is a violation under the Trespass to Property Act and could subject riders to charges. Causing damage by riding on property could subject riders to mischief charges,” according to an OPP news release.

OPP say being a responsible rider by following laws and wearing approved helmets will significantly reduce the risk of injuries as well as being charged with offences.

The Smart Ride Safe Ride ORV Handbook outlines the rules and requirements for ORVs. It will tell you:

· Where you can ride your ATV/ORV

· Who can drive an ATV/ORV in Ontario

· The rules of the road you must follow

· How to be a safe and responsible rider.

Some highlights include: