Windsor

    • Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault in Ottawa

    Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo) Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo)

    Windsor police say a member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa.

    Windsor Police Sgt Deler Bal was charged by the Ottawa Police Service following an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant on Sept. 23, 2023.

    Police say he has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

    Bal, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2016, will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a news release.

    “As the matter is now before the court, the Windsor Police Service will not comment or release further information about this incident. Questions about the investigation should be directed to the Ottawa Police Service,” said the news release.

