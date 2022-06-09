NWT family embarks on journey to Windsor to 'get the answers' about daughters' death in jail
Delilah Blair’s mother and aunt are about to drive to Windsor, a 3,000-kilometre trek, to arrive in time for a scheduled inquest.
Warning: contains sensitive content.
“I promised her no matter how long it took or what I had to do, we're gonna find the answers to what happened that night,” Selina McIntyre told CTV News in a virtual interview.
McIntyre’s daughter, Delilah Blair, 30, died on May 22, 2017 after she was rushed from the Southwest Detention Centre (SWDC) to hospital.
“She was beautiful inside and out,” McIntyre said. “She had a glow on her if she walked in the room you could feel her. She was always laughing, joking.”
McIntyre said the “problems began” when Blair’s middle school merged with the high school and at 12 years old, her daughter started to hang out “with the wrong crowd.”
“She had lots of potential. It was just drugs. They came in and then as you know, they don't discriminate,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre said her daughter entered rehab on numerous times, but always ran away.
On more than 30 occasions, McIntyre was forced to drive to other cities, even other provinces, to pick her daughter up and bring her home.
“She was good at home. She said there was no temptations at home,” said McIntyre. “But she would go back out with the friends and she'd go back to Edmonton. She'd go back to where her friends were and then the cycle just kept going on like that.”
McIntyre says her daughter would call home, frequently, to talk to her mother, and her four children. Three of whom McIntyre is now raising.
“We still look for that phone call,” said McIntyre “She had all intentions of being a mom one day to be with her kids. She was constantly calling with her kids, FaceTiming with her kids, sending CDs (for) storytimes.”
In 2017, the calls stopped coming. McIntyre was in the process of getting police to issue a missing persons report, when a call from Ontario came to their home.
“I asked her is she dead? That's really all that I remember from that call,” said McIntyre, who didn’t even know Blair was living in Windsor, let alone had been arrested and incarcerated at the Southwest Detention Centre.
McIntyre doesn’t know what charges, if any, her daughter was facing but says authorities told her Blair had been at SWDC for a month before her death.
“They (authorities) said this is self-inflicted, and that she apparently hung herself in her cell,” according to McIntyre.
McIntyre drove to Windsor in 2017 plan her daughters funeral.
“I was able to hold her for quite a while and prepare her for a small service because all the kids had written a letter to her and gave her something that was close to them that went with her,” said McIntyre.
After the inquest into her daughters death, McIntyre said she will then lay her daughter to rest.
“We're close to the finish line,” said McIntyre.
A coroners inquest will begin Mon. June 20, at the Holiday Inn on Huron Church Road. A jury is expected to hear from 17 witnesses over nine days and will draft recommendations aimed at preventing further inmate deaths.
McIntyre told CTV News she cannot fly so she and her sister will leave Hay River on June 16, to drive the 3,016 kilometres to Windsor.
Complicating matters for them is flooding in their town. McIntyre was evacuated from her home for 10 days this spring. And while her house didn’t suffer any serious damages, money is tight and the trip to Windsor expensive.
One of her sons has created a Facebook page called “Justice for Delilah Blair” to help raise some money to pay for the cross-country trip.
McIntyre knows her daughters final moments will be a big part of the inquest and they will be difficult to hear. But it’s something she says she must go through for “her baby.”
“I’ll be thankful to get the answers I need,” McIntyre said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Two British citizens, Moroccan sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine's side
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
Graphic messages presented in trial of Amanda Todd's alleged cyberbully
Graphic online messages allegedly sent to Amanda Todd when she was just 14 years old were presented in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom Wednesday during the trial of her alleged cyberbully.
Trudeau to meet with Biden, Google chief on Day 2 of Summit of the Americas
It's an itinerary worthy of Hollywood: the governor of California, the man who runs Google and the president of the United States. Day 2 at the Summit of the Americas is shaping up to be a busy one for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
Crown drops case in shipbuilding leak trial
The Crown is dropping its case against federal bureaucrat Matthew Matchett, accused of leaking secret cabinet documents about a $700-million shipbuilding contract.
Passport backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plans
Some aspiring Canadian travellers are expressing concern that their summer vacation plans could be scrambled as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.
Kitchener
-
Enrolment lower than projected for WRDSB
Officials at the Waterloo Region District School Board say enrolment for next September is lower than projected.
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Suspect in Kitchener shooting arrested
Police have arrested a Waterloo man wanted in a shooting early last week in Kitchener.
London
-
OPP say Southwold assault being investigated as home invasion
An assault at a home in Southwold Township is now being called a home invasion, according to police.
-
London man charged in luring investigation
London, Ont. police have laid charges as part of an internet luring investigation.
-
Charges laid after assault on London, Ont. teens
A London, Ont. teenager is facing charges after multiple young people were assaulted Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
The race for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte was closer than first reported
The race to represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte at Queen's Park was closer than initially reported, with less than 300 votes separating the front-runners.
-
Impaired driver with children in car charged after crashing into fire hydrant: OPP
A driver from Essa Township faces a slew of charges, including two counts of abandoning a child, after crashing into a fire hydrant.
-
Toronto man, 18, and Brampton boy, 14, arrested in violent Barrie carjacking
Police say a young Toronto man and a Brampton boy face a series of charges in connection with a shooting in Barrie on Tuesday that left the victim in serious condition.
Northern Ontario
-
Many Canadians not attached to the nickel, new polls says
A new public opinion poll from Research Co. suggests two out of every five Canadians would be OK with abolishing the nickel, with support increasing since 2019.
-
Algoma Steel oil spill into Sault area river
Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie confirms there was an oil spill on company property that leaked into the St. Mary's River.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
Ottawa
-
Ottawa hospitals keeping mandatory masking rules in place as Ontario lifts mask mandate
CHEO, the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital have all said masks will continue to be mandatory in the hospitals after Ontario lifts the mandatory mask requirements on Saturday.
-
Two teens facing charges after threats found on walls of Renfrew high school
Staff at Renfrew Collegiate Institute called Ontario Provincial Police at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday to advise of a threat that was located against the school.
-
Two Kingston, Ont. schools on lockdown
The Limestone District School Board says Frontenac Secondary School and L'Acadie School on Bath Road are in lockdown.
Toronto
-
Mask mandates will lift on Toronto transit, but mayor hopes riders still use them
Mayor John Tory is urging commuters to continue to wear masks on the TTC, even though they will no longer be required to as of Saturday.
-
Ontario top science adviser says he would have preferred extended mask rules
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 advisory group says he would have preferred an extension to the province's masking rules in high-risk settings.
-
Kawartha Dairy asks employee to remove offensive flags from car after public outcry
A popular Ontario ice cream brand has asked an employee to remove 'offensive' flags after complaints surfaced on social media.
Montreal
-
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
-
Mohawk police in Akwesasne to fight gun smuggling with stepped-up water patrol
Quebec's government is sending $6.2 million to Mohawk police in the border community of Akwesasne, helping it beef up water patrol and crack down on gun smuggling.
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold to do his residency
Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again. He said he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning about gunman was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Nova Scotia government won't fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
Winnipeg
-
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
-
'You can't really do anything': Manitoba shoppers brace for possibility of second milk price hike
Dairy farmers in Manitoba say the pandemic, drought, flood, and the war in Ukraine have left them scrambling to make ends meet – prompting a call for a rare mid-year price hike on milk. It's a move some Winnipeg shoppers are concerned will be yet another blow to their rising grocery bill.
-
'Not quite snow': Excessive tree seeds littering Manitoba
As spring turns to summer, trees in southern Manitoba are beginning to spread their seeds. But in a few areas, it’s looking like freshly fallen snow.
Calgary
-
Airport delays causing headaches for travellers in Calgary
Canadian airports are feeling the pinch of staffing shortages as air travel ramps up across the country.
-
Tracking device leads RCMP directly to suspect in 3 break-ins at Strathmore pharmacy
The investigation into a recent break-in at a pharmacy in a town outside of Calgary was solved in short time thanks to a frustrated business owner's adoption of tracking technology.
-
Surveillance footage of fatal southeast incident shows victim attempting to enter moving vehicle
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
Edmonton
-
Graphic warning: Wife, sister of man accused of killing girl in Edmonton testify
Two women told a murder trial that aliens, 5G technology, the government, and a spiritual awakening occupied a man's mind before he was charged in the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 university-area homicide
An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old in the city's university area in July 2021.
-
Oil Kings build series lead in WHL finals with 3-2 win over Thunderbirds
Logan Dowhaniuk scored with just four seconds left on the game clock, gifting the Edmonton Oil Kings a pivotal 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League championships on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Deadly crash between motorcycle, transit bus under investigation: RCMP
The cause of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a transit bus in Langley is under investigation.
-
Indigenous group meets with RCMP after memorial marchers allegedly hit by truck driver
The head of an Indigenous group says members have met with the RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., to discuss how police plan to proceed after the driver of a pickup truck allegedly hit four people participating in a memorial march.
-
Rescue crews searching for 1 passenger after speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay
The large-scale search for a person who was on board a speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay continued overnight into Thursday, rescue crews say.