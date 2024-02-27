Nurse Police Team members honoured by Windsor police

Windsor police are honouring two members of the Nurse Police Team.

Inspector Jen Crosby presented Honour in Service Coins to Const. Johny Keo and nurse Abbas Haidar. Haidar, a nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital, is the first person from outside of the Windsor Police Service to receive this recognition.

On June 2, 2023, Keo and Abbas were called to the Windsor riverfront to help a man in crisis who had jumped into the water and become unresponsive.

The man floated westward where he was stopped by a breakwall located beyond protective fencing and several feet below the reach of officers. The pair, with the help of other officers, brought the man back to dry land, where they performed chest compressions and delivered him into the care of EMS. Inspector Jen Crosby presented Honour in Service Coins to Const. Johny Keo and nurse Abbas Haidar in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

The NPT was launched in May 2023. The initiative pairs frontline police officers with nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital to provide proactive care to people struggling with substance use issues and reduce the number of emergency department visits.