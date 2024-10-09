WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Homes evacuated in Tecumseh due to gas leak

    Tecumseh fire on scene of a gas leak in Tecumseh, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Source: On Location/Facebook) Tecumseh fire on scene of a gas leak in Tecumseh, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Source: On Location/Facebook)
    Homes were evacuated around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak in the 12100 block of St. Thomas Crescent.

    Tecumseh fire said there were reports of loud hissing coming from the main gas line.

    Enbridge Gas is on scene conducting an investigation.

    Updates to come as they are provided.

