Numerous tenants displaced after Chatham residential fire

Chatham-Kent police are notifying the public that McNaughton Avenue West from St. Clair Street to Sheldon Avenue is closed due to a residential fire.

The police said it’s expected to be closed for the majority of the day.

The incident took place at 99 McNaughton Avenue West in the early morning hours of Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the multi-unit blaze.

The building has since been evacuated. A total of 120 units are in the apartment building, with 90 affected.

Some suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on scene, according to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

No serious injuries were reported and it's not known when tenants will be able to return.

"Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of those displaced by the fire," said Michael Duben, CK's Chief Administrative Officer.

"Our teams have been working diligently to ensure that displaced residents are housed and to ensure that work is expedited to allow residents to return to their units as soon as possible."

The fire remains under investigation.

Victims Services is on scene offering support to those affected.